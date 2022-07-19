The local organization, Wendell Foster, is scheduled to hold its annual golf scramble on Sept. 16 at Ben Hawes Golf Course in Owensboro.
The event is being sponsored by Old National Bank for the third year in a row, according to the release.
“Old National Bank is extremely proud to partner with Wendell Foster in support of their mission and the many who benefit from the tremendous work they do in our community,” said Wade Jenkins, Old National Bank Market President.
In 2021, the scramble sold out with 124 golfers participating. The event raised over $34,000, the most ever for the scramble.
To register, teams should visit the golf scramble website on Wendell Foster's website. Registration is $400, that includes four players, prizes, lunch and goodie bags. Skirts and mulligans are also offered for $5 each, with a limit of two per person.
Hole sponsorships are also available for $200.
Check in begins at 7:30 a.m. with the event beginning at 8:15 a.m.
