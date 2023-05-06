Wendell Gene Whittaker, 79, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 8, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Elmer and Elizabeth Louise Noel Whittaker. Gene was a devoted spouse, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. He was a pipefitter by trade and a member of the Local Pipefitters Union #633 for 60 years. Gene raised quarter horses, enjoyed gospel, country, and bluegrass music, watching UK basketball, and NASCAR. Gene loved to read and research the things he would read about. He was a big fan of the TV show “Moonshiners”, even expressing how cool it would be to build his own still.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Howard Whittaker.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn Miller Whittaker; four daughters, Tammy (Jeff) Richards, Beth (Lyndell) Hill, CeCe (Troy) Robinson, and Genia (Mark) Carroll; thirteen grandchildren, Charley (Katie), J.D. (Shelbie), Clare (Michael), Claudia (Zach), Grace (Cody), Matthew, Chloe, Benjamin, Anna, James, Maddie, Nathan, and Audra; seven great-grandchildren, Miles, Macie, Ashby, Lacie, Addy, Jarrett, and Tyler; a brother, Gerald (Charlotte) Whittaker; a sister, Bonnie Moseley; a sister-in-law, Ara Whittaker; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Wendell will be held at noon Monday, May 8, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Ray Peach officiating. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Barnetts Creek Cemetery Fund.
Memories and condolences for the family of Gene Whittaker may be left at www.glenncares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.