What is a dermatology physician assistant?

A dermatology physician assistant (PA) is a licensed medical professional who works under the supervision of a dermatologist to provide a wide range of skincare.
PAs practice in every medical and surgical specialty and have been working with dermatologists for 40 plus years. Dermatology PAs responsibilities and duties include examining and diagnosing skin-related health concerns, administering treatments, and monitoring patient progress under the supervision of a licensed dermatologist. PAs maintain patient records, collect samples, and order lab tests, as needed.
As licensed PAs, they are able to prescribe medications and perform numerous procedures that treat various skin diseases, cosmetic issues, and injuries.
The majority of PA students have earned a bachelor's degree and have almost three years of health care experience before they are accepted in the PA program.
After completion of their formal medical education, PAs take a national certification examination and must complete 100 hours of continuing medical education every two years and complete a recertification exam every six years.
Dermatology practices that employ PAs see a substantial reduction in patient waiting time on getting an appointment which increases access to dermatologic care. Working under the supervision of a physician or surgeon, a dermatology PA can benefit their patients by the ability to provide more than one medical opinion, which in turn helps to deliver a higher quality of care.
Generally, most insurance companies will reimburse you for an appointment to a PA. Medical and surgical services delivered by PAs are covered by Medicare, Tricare, and almost all private payers.
The PAs at Owensboro Dermatology want to provide you with the best care possible, from personal attention to appropriate management of your individual case. They want your experience to be positive from start to finish.
Katie Glenn is the newest physician assistant at Owensboro Dermatology. She graduated in 2012 from Holy Family University in Philadelphia, PA with a Bachelor's Degree in biology. She worked in health care for two years prior to acceptance into PA school. She received her Master's Degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Indiana State University in May of 2017. She has practiced as a PA in Evansville, Indiana for the past two and a half years in Primary Care/Wellness and Urgent Care offices. She also has certification and experience with cosmetic dermatologic procedures and has a passion for both Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology. For more information or to set up an appointment, contact Owensboro or Henderson Dermatology at 270-685-5777.
