GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since Feb. 4, Kentucky senior guard Sahvir Wheeler could be back in action today when the Cats take on Providence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Wheeler, who is averaging 7.7 points per game with 5.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 21 games this season, returned to practice this week and has been able to participate nearly in full.
“I was able to participate in almost a full practice,” Wheeler said Thursday. “I went live a little bit. I was able to run up and down and did some workouts.”
Upon Kentucky learning its NCAA Tournament bid Sunday, Calipari said all of the team’s injured players, including Wheeler, would have to go through a full week of practice in order to have a significant role in the team’s game plan.
“They gotta practice. That’s what happened last time. They practiced on Thursday. We weren’t the same. So, you gotta be here practicing, or you’re coming off the bench and you’re not gonna play as much, unless you get in there and we need you and you play well? OK, we’ll leave you in,” Calipari said Sunday.
With Wheeler meeting the practice requirement, the final test will come during shootaround Friday ahead of the game’s 6:10 p.m. CDT tip.
“He is trying his hardest, and he is doing great stuff, but I’ve got to really feel that he is going to be maybe not 100%, but he can’t be 80,” Calipari said Thursday. “Not in a game like this. Providence is well-coached. They’ve got terrific players. ... So we’ll see. He’ll go through the shoot-around. We’ll practice a little bit after this, and then the docs and the trainers will tell me what they think.
Wheeler suffered an ankle injury that held him out for several weeks. Nearing his return to action, another injury surfaced that forced him to undergo a minor procedure March 1, keeping him from attending his Senior Night at Rupp Arena.
The 5-foot-9 guard was a second-team All-SEC selection and was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award presented to the country’s top point guard last season.
He opened this season in the starting lineup, but up and down play and a shoulder injury that kept him out of Kentucky’s Jan. 14 road win at Tennessee led him to be demoted to a bench role upon his return, with freshman Cason Wallace taking over the starting point guard job.
Kentucky is dealing with numerous injuries at guard as Wallace missed the team’s regular season finale at Arkansas with a leg injury and appeared still to be hampered by the bad leg in the team’s SEC Tournament quarterfinals loss to Vanderbilt.
CJ Fredrick is playing with multiple cracked ribs and in four games since opting to play through the pain is averaging just 1.6 points while shooting 2-for-14 from the field in an average of 17 minutes of playing time.
Thus, any amount of time Wheeler can provide to take pressure off Wallace and Fredrick would be valuable.
“It’d be really helpful knowing that he comes in and has leadership on the floor that we might lack,” Wallace said of the possibility of Wheeler returning. “He’ll be able to push to pace for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.