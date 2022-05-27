Local band Whiskey Row will be opening Saturday at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater for headliners 38 Special.
38 Special, a band that has been together for more than four decades and who has performed in more than 100 cities, plays Southern rock music for thousands. Among 38 Special’s hits are “Hold on Loosely,” “Wild-Eyed Southern Boys,” and “Caught up in You.”
Drew Aud, guitarist and vocal for Whiskey Row and owner of Midtown Music, said he is excited to be opening for the band.
“Beaver Dam Amphitheater is a great venue,” Aud said. “I’ve played there several times in front of several great acts, but we’re looking forward to this one. 38 Special is a band I grew up listening to, so it’s going to be a great day.”
The band consists of Drew Aud and Mike Riggs, who do both vocals and guitar, Cory Folz, vocals and Bass, and Brian Glick on the drums. They play what Aud described as 90s country music.
Aud said he is from here, but the band consists of a mix from the area.
“We are from a few different regions,” Aud said. “We’ve got Brian from Henderson, Cory from, I believe, Poseyville, Indiana, and myself and Mike Riggs are local.”
Aud said his band, which has only been around for six to seven months, has focused a lot on vocals and instrumentation, and he is happy to see the band’s work paying off.
“One thing we’re really proud of, and meticulous about, is our vocal abilities,” Aud said. “We’ve got great harmonies.”
Aud said he got a phone call that asked if he would be interested in opening for 38 Special, which he happily accepted.
“Everyone in (Whiskey Row) are very, very seasoned musicians and I’m so fortunate to be able to play with such seasoned musicians,” he said. “Keep on the lookout for social media and merchandise and I hope people can come out this summer.”
