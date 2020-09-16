Whitesville is among 20 Kentucky communities that will receive a portion of the more than $7 million in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.
According to the release from the governor's office, Whitesville is receiving $1,631 for PPE and plexiglass barriers.
Since the application was released in May, DLG has received approximately 300 applications from city and county governments across the commonwealth. Two hundred and eight local governments have been approved for reimbursement, totaling more than $106 million.
