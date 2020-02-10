LEWISPORT — William “Billy” Ray Henning, 62, of Lewisport, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020, at his home. He was born on Sept. 2, 1957, in Daviess County, to the late William S. and Annie Crabtree Henning. Billy was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church. Billy worked as a welder with Lanham Mining most of his life and a member of the American Loggers Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, and mostly enjoyed spending time with his children and family.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Patricia Riley Henning; children Chris Henning (Krystal), Tara Hawley (Buddy); stepson, Scott Wall (Samantha); 15 grandchildren; sisters Elizabeth Nugent, Judy Nugent, and Joyce Muffett; and brothers Jimmy Henning and Kimmy Henning and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Cecil Funeral Home Chapel in Whitesville, with burial following at the Henning Family Cemetery in Lewisport. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
