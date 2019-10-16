HARTFORD – William Draegon Kai Barick, 17, of Hartford, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home. Draegon was born Dec. 15, 2001, in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Nick Barick and Tarra Bliznick Meadows. Draegon attended Ohio County High School and was a member of the marching band where he played the flute. Draegon was very sweet and kind and was lovingly known as “mom” to his friends in the marching band. He loved music. Draegon was a talented musician who had taught himself to play the guitar, bass guitar, piano, trumpet, clarinet and piccolo. He enjoyed playing video games, but most of all, he loved his friends and family.
Draegon is preceded in passing by his grandparents, William Bliznick, Bruce Barick and Rachel Ann Robson; and his great grandfather, Frank Barick.
Along with his parents, Draegon is survived by his stepfather, William Meadows; his siblings, Briana Sanabria, Trey Meadows, Maxx Johnston and Claire Meadows; his grandparents, Betty and Roy Thompson, Renee Bliznick, and Mark and Lucy Mehlen, and Farideh Barick; many loving aunts and uncles, Kryss and Wendy Barick, Amanda Robson, Christy Cheshire, Erik Mehlen, Clay Bliznick, Roya Barick, and Elly and Tom Zelickman; his cousins, Alex, Nate and Cassidy Shreeve, Emma Jane Faulkner, Nika and Henry Zelickman, and Layla Meeks; and godparents Chris and Lee Houts.
Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of William Draegon Kai Barick. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Draegon Barick at www.millerschapmire.com.
