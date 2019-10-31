CENTRAL CITY — William Mack Martin, 89, of Central City, died at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab in Owensboro. Mr. Martin was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Ohio County. He was a general foreman at J&L Steel Mill and was a member of First Baptist Church in Central City. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was also a member of the Masonic Club in South Bend, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenace and Mary Martin; and brothers James Martin, Bobby Gene Martin and Jack Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Burch Martin; son Kevin Martin; daughter Cheryl (Roger) Ferguson; grandchildren Kevin (Cindy) Martin, Jason (Kaitlin) Ferguson, Jenny Kroll, Christopher (Kaycee) Martin, Amy (Kevin) Sandell, Rebekah Martin, Nathan (Katheryn) Ferguson and Rachel Ferguson; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Richard K. Martin; and sister Mary Christine Allan.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.