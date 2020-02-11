William Ross Conner, 63, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was a regional manager at Pinkerton Security.
Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Conner and Deborah Ellison; and brothers Harry Conner, Pete Conner and Bruce Conner.
Memorial service: 6 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Thursday.
