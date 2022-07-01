The Windy Hollow Dragway is celebrating the 64th anniversary of drag racing in Owensboro with a pair of events this weekend, including a much-anticipated birthday bash Saturday afternoon.
“We hope it’s going to be big,” said Evenlyn “Rooster” Miller, whose father, Hal, built the original Owensboro Dragstrip on Veatch Road in 1958. “We’re hoping this will be an opportunity for some folks who haven’t been to Windy Hollow since we reopened or have never been to come out and try their hand at racing or watch what we’ve got going on.”
Hal Miller built a new track next to Windy Hollow Speedway in 1970, and aside for a few years of inactivity, it’s been a local racing staple ever since.
Following recent renovations to the track — including adding lighting to the pit areas, bringing in a food truck and installing a new timing system — it’s been smooth sailing since the spring, Rooster Miller said.
“The dragstrip was closed for a few years, but there was a lot of work that got done to get it reopened,” she said. “Since it stopped raining, it’s been great. The first part of the spring was pretty wet and rocky for us.”
The 64th Anniversary Birthday Bash presented by Coca-Cola will feature classes for beginners all the way to their fastest class, the Joe’s Transmission Super Pro. Racers will get a discount on their entry fees into the IHRA Summit Series points event, and admission for the general public is $10 for adults, with children getting in for free. There will also be birthday cake for all and inflatables for the kids. Gates open at 3 p.m. for races at 4 p.m.
The event will feature a number of racers who competed at the dragway’s first birthday bash in 1988, as well as legendary motorsports announcer Army Armstrong, who got his start at the original Owensboro Dragstrip.
“I’ve known him all my life, and I’m excited that he’s agreed to come out and share some stories and share some wisdom with us,” Miller said. “There’s nothing more fun and interesting than listening to these men and women who were there at the very beginning of the start of hot rodding — at least in this part of the country — in 1958.
“I just think that’s a very romantic time in our history. A lot of other people see it that way too, so it’ll be great to listen to all the stories.”
Before that, however, the track will host its weekly Friday Night Fun event first.
“Friday night is an opportunity where anybody can come out and play,” Miller said. “It’s a low-stress, fun environment. Bring your car, motorcycle, pick-up truck, four-wheeler, pass some safety inspections and a few odds and ends, and you can race.
“You can race your friends, do a timed run by yourself, do a heads-up race, do an arm-drop — we can do any of those things on Friday nights. It’s low-stress and it’s a safe environment, and that’s what makes it so fun.”
Gates on Friday open at 5:30 p.m., with timed runs, grudge races, challenge races and testing beginning at 6:30 p.m. and running until 10:30. Admission is $10.
According to Miller, just about any vehicle is allowed if it passes inspection.
“They can be anything,” she said. “I’ve seen people bring their station wagons or minivans, or they bring out their daily driver and go have fun. People shouldn’t be out on the streets racing and being unsafe. We give them the opportunity, for $20, to come out, run their car and race their friends.”
More so than anything, Miller added, she’s happy to be carrying on the family legacy that her dad began, and she and her mom continued.
“I am proud to be able to do this,” she said. “I know when dad opened the dragstrip at Windy Hollow 51 years ago and the Owensboro track 64 years ago, I’m sure he didn’t think we’d still be racing and still hosting events 64 years later. I’m very proud of that and proud of the work that he did.
“My mom and I ran the track for almost 10 years together, so it’s been quite the family thing. I’m just really proud to be a part of that.”
