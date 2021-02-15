The City of Owensboro is under a winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a press release issued by the city, the area may receive significant snowfall early Monday morning. Extreme cold will follow with temperatures plunging into the single digits, with wind chills at their coldest Monday and Tuesday mornings. If travel is necessary, please allow extra time during your commute and use caution and attention while traveling. In addition, remember to bring pets inside during cold and hazardous weather.
Public Works crews will be treating roads at the onset of the event on Sunday and will continue with 24-hour operations throughout this event, according to the release. The city’s focus will remain on Priority 1 and 2 routes until the snow diminishes and these routes are cleared.
The city asks that citizens avoid parking on streets as this will help expedite our crews’ efforts. "If vehicles must be parked on city streets, we ask that vehicles be parked on the EVEN NUMBERED sides of the street (in relation to house numbers)," the release says.
Please visit https://www.owensboro.org/page/street-and-stormwater-department to view snow removal procedures and the priority route map for Owensboro’s streets. Road condition reports for major routes in Kentucky are available by visiting https://goky.ky.gov. .
