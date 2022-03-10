WESTERN KENTUCKY VS. LOUISIANA TECH
C-USA TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS
Tipoff: 6 p.m. CT.
Site: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas.
Records: WKU 19-12, La. Tech 21-9.
Series: WKU leads 20-19.
Last meeting: La. Tech won 74-73 on Jan. 1 at Ruston.
TV: Stadium.
Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.