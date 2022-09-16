Western Kentucky University has jumped out to a 2-0 start to begin the college football season, and the Hilltoppers are using an improved defense to help them achieve early success.
Last year, WKU ranked among the worst in the nation defensively. The Hilltoppers finished 92nd among 130 FBS teams in points allowed per game (29.5) and 115th in yards surrendered per contest (435.8).
Through two games — a 38-27 conquest of Austin Peay and a 49-17 road victory at Hawaii — the Toppers have quietly improved their defensive numbers from a season ago. Though WKU hasn’t turned into a defensive juggernaut by any means, the 22 points and 339.5 yards given up per game put them 64th and 61st in the country, respectively.
Redshirt defensive back Dominique Bradshaw credits Western’s team-first mentality for the development.
“This year, we’re more of a player-driven team,” said Bradshaw, who’s collected seven tackles through two games. “The players are taking the initiative to hold each other accountable. We all want to be great.
“As a defensive unit, I feel like we’re a big family as a team. So, offense might need to pick us up and vice versa with us picking up the offense. With us being so tight-knit, we want it for our brothers and we’ll do whatever it takes to see each other succeed.”
According to first-year WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, the Hilltoppers have also done a solid job in preparation. This week, they’re getting ready for a Saturday road trip to Big 10 foe Indiana after a week off.
“I know that it’s cliche, coachspeak, whatever you want to say, but at the end of the day, you try to respect everybody that you play and you try not to fear anyone,” said Summers, who served as a defensive analyst at Florida last season. “As we go into this week, regardless of who our opponent is, they’re all big ones for us. We have goals at the end of the season and this game is a big part of that.
“Obviously, it’s going to be a great environment against a Big 10 team. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Though WKU has high expectations for the 2022 campaign, Bradshaw said, the Hilltoppers aren’t taking anything for granted.
“We’re taking it step by step, game by game,” he said. “We’re looking forward to this opportunity and this matchup. We’re going to start with this week and keep building, hopefully we can keep building on last week, the turnovers that we had, and hopefully it bleeds over into this week.
According to redshirt senior defensive end Juwuan Jones, WKU’s success comes with simply following the game plan.
“Follow the coaching that we get from (defensive line coach Kenny) Baker, speaking up front and study your opponent — that’s the big thing,” said Jones, who’s made 10 tackles and snagged an interception this season. “What are they susceptible to? Are they susceptible to speed rush, power rush?
“We have a good third-down package built in, but a good third-down package starts on first and second down. We have to stop the run, stop the perimeter screen game and things of that nature so we can get to third-and-long and hit the quarterback and get turnovers like we have been these first two games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.