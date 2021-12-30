The Western Kentucky University basketball game at Southern Miss on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Golden Eagles’ program, the Hilltoppers announced Wednesday.
Conference USA will explore options to reschedule the game at a later date.
WKU’s next scheduled game is at Louisiana Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
HOLMAN SIGNS 10-DAY DEAL WITH MIAMI HEAT
Former Owensboro High School star Aric Holman signed a 10-day hardship contract with the NBA’s Miami Heat on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-9, 225-pounder is averaging 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 blocks per game for the G League’s Austin Spurs this season. Holman, 24, was signed by the Heat to help Miami reach the eight-player minimum threshold for their game Wednesday night in San Antonio, which was eventually postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols anyway.
Holman, who helped guide the Red Devils to the 2015 KHSAA state title, went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2019 before getting being signed by Boston. He saw action for the Celtics in the 2021 NBA Summer League before joining the Austin Spurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.