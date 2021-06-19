Early in June, Western Kentucky basketball coach Rick Stansbury announced the signing of DePaul transfer Jaylen Butz for the 2021-22 season.
It was much needed for the Hilltoppers, who lost 6-foot-11 junior All-American center Charles Bassey to the NBA Draft, shortly after WKU lost its third consecutive Conference USA Tournament championship game.
For a program that hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2013 — and one nearly devoid of a frontcourt presence following the departure of Bassey — the signing of Butz must seem like a breath of fresh air for Hilltopper Nation.
Why? Because Butz has already proven that he can play Division 1 basketball at a high level.
At DePaul, Butz played in 89 games — 47 of them as a starter — and his career numbers are very proficient. He ranks third in Blue Demon history with a 59% field-goal percentage, and he is the only DePaul player with at least three games of at least five field goals without a miss, accomplishing the feat five times.
Not bad, considering the school has featured legendary frontcourt performers such as George Mikan, Mark Agguire, Terry Cummings and Dave Corzine, among others.
And, make no mistake, Stansbury knows what he’s getting in Butz.
“We’re excited to have Jaylen join our program,” Stansbury said. “He brings some size and versatility to our frontcourt, and he’s shown the ability to score the basketball in different ways against high-level competition.
As a junior in 2019-20, Butz — who has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining — started all 31 games for DePaul, averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Moreover, the Fort Wayne, Indiana, native ranked third in the Big East Conference in field-goal percentage (59.3%) and 11th in offensive rebounding (2.2 per game).
A week after the signing of Butz, WKU announced the signing of junior college transfer Darrius Miles, a 6-11 center — but it’s anyone’s guess how much Miles can contribute in the short term.
He comes to Western from Odessa (Texas) College, where he appeared in 17 games this past season. He shot well (61.1% from the floor), but his season-high point total was only 12 points, versus Loyalty College Prep.
Stansbury noted that Miles hasn’t spent a lot of time on the hardwood, but nonetheless is hopeful regarding the youngster’s potential.
“Darrius doesn’t have a lot of basketball experience, but we didn’t recruit him for what he is, but instead what he can become,” Stansbury said. “He’s got several intangible things that you can’t teach, besides his size. He’s got great hands and feet, and he has the ability to shoot the basketball.
“What ultimately decides what a big man is going become is his willingness to work — we believe in his character and work ethic.”
WKU needs all the help it can get in the paint. Butz should step in and provide an immediate lift, and Hilltopper fans can only hope that Miles — who has four years of eligibility remaining — can serve the same purpose at some point not too far down the line.
