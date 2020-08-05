Western Kentucky University and Chattanooga have announced their 2020 football game — which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3 — will be moved to a later date yet to be determined.
“We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game,” WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said. “Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed to not play during the opening week of the season and will move our game to a date later in the season. We are looking at a couple options, and we will announce the new 2020 game date as soon as it is finalized.”
As a result of the regular season beginning later and as a precautionary measure related to the program’s COVID-19 testing last week, WKU’s formal fall camp will not begin Wednesday. The start of fall camp will be announced as soon as WKU’s nonconference schedule is finalized. Voluntary workout activities will continue in the meantime.
