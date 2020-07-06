The media outlet Stadium last week let the cat out of the bag regarding the talents of Western Kentucky University athletic director Todd Stewart.
Those in and around Hilltopper Nation have known for years that Stewart is among the very best at what he does, and Stadium’s rankings — compiled by Brett McMurphy and Jeff Goodman, merely confirmed this.
Stadium named Stewart the No. 15 athletic director in America after assigning grades to every athletic director’s football and men’s basketball hires during their entire career, and then assigned an overall grade.
The grades were based on the success of the coaches hired, difficulty of opponents in their respective conferences, bowl appearances, NCAA Tournament trips, conference titles and national championships.
Stewart’s four football coaching hires received an A-minus grade, and his hire of a men’s basketball coach received a B. Overall, Stewart was granted a B-plus grade for his hires.
“It’s certainly an honor anytime you are recognized favorably among a distinguished group of your peers,” Stewart said. “However, when a hire proves to be successful, what it really means is the head coach you hired, their staff and that program’s players achieved at a high level.
“We have been fortunate to have a very dedicated group of coaches and players at WKU, and this is validation that their achievements are being recognized and respected nationally.”
Speaking of national respect, chew on this a few seconds: Stewart’s ranking places him ahead of 52 Power Five athletic directors and positions him at the top of the list in Conference USA. Stadium ranked him the No. 2 non-Power Five athletic director in the country, behind only UCF’s Danny White.
Stewart’s four football head coach hires — Bobby Petrino (2013), Jeff Brohm (2014-16), Mike Sanford (2017-18) and Tyson Helton (2019) — have won a combined 56 games in seven years, an average of eight wins per season, with Brohm winning back-to-back C-USA championships in 2015 and 2016.
Those 56 wins include three victories over the SEC’s Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Arkansas. Moreover, the Hilltoppers achieved their first Top 25 ranking at the FBS level in 2015, finishing at No. 24.
WKU has been bowl eligible in six of the seven seasons under Stewart’s hires and have crafted a 4-1 record in bowl games since 2014.
The Hilltoppers have had nine NFL Draft selections since 2014 with other undrafted free agents — including New York Jets offensive lineman George Fant — also making an impact in the league; including 2019 Super Bowl champion Deon Yelder of the Kansas City Chiefs.
In men’s basketball, Rick Stansbury has won 82 games in four seasons since being hired in 2016. His presence has helped rejuvenate the fans base, and in 2018-19 the Hilltoppers sold out of season tickets in the preseason for the first time since E.A. Diddle Arena opened in 1963.
WKU basketball reached the C-USA championship game in both 2018 and 2019, and the Hilltoppers entered the 2020 C-USA Tournament as the No. 2 seed before all play was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western is one of only 44 teams in the country to win 20 games in each of the last three seasons, and it’s 67 wins over the last three years top C-USA.
The Hilltoppers have done much of their best work against Power Five foes, going 8-4 in such games in the last three seasons.
But it all comes back to Stewart, who has been getting it done for Western Kentucky athletics in a classy, creative, forward-thinking way for a long, long time.
Plainly put, they simply don’t come any better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.