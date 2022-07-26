Asleep in her room in the nurse’s home at the hospital, Miss Mary Toma, 22 years of age, was slugged twice by an unknown assailant who had entered her room. She sustained an ugly wound under her left ear. While the implement used by the intruder was not found, the nature of the wounds lead to the belief that he used some blunt implement, either a set of knucks or else a sling shot. Miss Toma was sleeping soundly when the first blow was delivered. After the second blow the man left the room.
• July 25, 1922, C.H. Mitchell and Frank West, both of Dallas, Texas, arrived in Henderson and told police they were kidnapped and assaulted by strikers in the Howell, Ind., shops. They said they quit their work in the shops to return home and were told by a striker to go a certain way and they would be safe. They followed the instructions and were later attacked by five men who forced them into an automobile and beat them.
• July 26, a man whose identity has not been established was fatally shot and a hobo was slightly wounded in the leg when W. L. Childress, flagman of an Illinois Central freight train, opened fire on the man stealing a ride. Childress alleged that the victim drew a revolver when he ordered him to get off the train. Several hours after the shooting the hobo appeared limping and said he had been shot.
• July 27, fire of unknown origin destroyed an old landmark at 112 Mulberry Street. The building was owned by Dave King. The loss on the house and furniture is estimated at about $4,000. It is said that insurance was carried on the teahouse and furniture. Two men who work on Dave King’s farm are said to have been the sole occupants of the house. Neither of the men could be located. This is the second time that this house caught fire in the past two years and almost in the same mysterious manner and at the same hour of the night.
• July 28, eight farmers of the Browns Valley and Wolf Branch communities spent all day at the Junior Extension camp at the Doc Burns grove assisting the Farm Bureau executives getting ready for the young juniors who will be in camp next week. Long tables were built and placed for the dining hall. The Samuels-Bittel Company will send out a piano for the week and musical programs and community signs are being arranged. More than 200 cards have been returned asking information about everything connected with camp.
• July 29, Mrs. Hattie Rhodes kidnapped her three-year-old child from the home of its grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Rhodes. It was nearly two hours later, and only after the police had threatened to arrest the mother on a charge of kidnapping and also disorderly conduct, that the infant was restored to is grandparents who have custody of the infant.
50 Years Ago
• July 25, 1972, fire destroyed the barn on the Oswald Hagerman farm on Lyddane Bridge Road on Monday. The barn was struck by lightening during what a rain storm. Hagerman said about 1.4 inches of rain fell during a one-hour period and that several bolts of lightning shook the floor of the house. The barn was 25 years old and contained a new sprayer, 500 bales of straw, 100 bushels of corn and tobacco.
• July 26, with more than $8,010 collected, Owensboro now leads all cities east of the Mississippi River and some in the west in money raised for the $1 million bike ride for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis. The collection of money pledged to bike riders in the 15-mile local “Bike-athon” Sunday will continue through Saturday. Members of two local chapters of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority hope to collect $9,000 by Saturday.
• July 27, Allen Wilson leads a contingent of Owensboro Country Club golfers who are returning to the men’s city tournament this weekend. Country Club golfers have been noticeably absent the past two year due to schedule conflict. Wilson came closest to winning the city gold championship in 1965 when he was defeated in a playoff by Bobo Foster, who plays out of Windridge Country Club. Wilson also finished second in the 1960 tournament.
• July 28, Owensboro is one of six Kentucky cities receiving citations this week for pedestrian safety. The award was announced in connection with the 33rd Annual American Automobile Association Pedestrian Safety Inventory. The citation recognizes that Owensboro had no pedestrian fatalities during 1971. At least one pedestrian has been killed on the city streets during 1972. The city was also evaluated on its safety legislation, enforcement, traffic engineering and school traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.