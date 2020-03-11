As primary results were coming in from Michigan on Tuesday night, much of the commentary noted how the political landscape there had changed from 2016, when Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was able to pull off a surprise victory over Hillary Clinton.
What was largely missed in charting the state’s political transformation was the powerful impact of the 2018 midterm elections — and the degree to which the face of politics in that critically important state is now female.
On Tuesday, former vice president Joe Biden won the state, and most likely the Democratic nomination, largely because Michigan women rallied behind him. Preliminary exit polls indicate that he drew 58% of the female vote, compared with only 35% for Sanders.
Among men, the margin was far narrower. Biden won 47% of the male vote, just four percentage points more than the 43% Sanders received.
Biden actually did significantly better among women than Clinton did four years ago, when she won only 51% of the female vote in Michigan, just six percentage points ahead of Sanders in this cohort.
This rallying by Michigan women — who constituted 53% of Tuesday’s primary electorate — might seem surprising, given that the remaining two serious female candidates dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination only last week.
But it also comes at a time when women in the state are not lacking in reassurance of their power.
In the 2018 midterm primaries, Michigan Democrats did something unprecedented: They selected female candidates to be their standard-bearers for every statewide office on the ballot — governor, U.S. senator, attorney general and secretary of state.
In that fall’s general election, Michigan voters did something even more remarkable. They elected every single one of them.
So what does that say about what is likely to happen this fall? Michigan, long presumed to be blue, was a heartbreaker for Democrats in 2016. Trump won the state by about 13,000 votes — or one-third of a percentage point, which was the closest margin of any state in the country.
The enthusiasm that Michigan’s women showed for Biden on Tuesday suggests that Trump is likely to have a hard time winning Michigan again. It is also worth watching the next few primaries. Just as Biden has consolidated the African American vote, it appears that he is also well on his way toward building a unified and enthusiastic base of female support.
This year, women did not make history in the way many might have hoped. But they are making their voices heard nonetheless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.