The Goodfellows Club Luke Woodward Classic is still going strong in its 20th year.
The tennis tournament was filling the courts Moreland Park Saturday morning with a lot of doubles matches of all skill levels in men’s, women’s and mixed. Finals matches were scheduled for Sunday. There were 109 participants in this Woodward Classic.
The tournament is named in honor of Luke Woodward, who was from Owensboro-Daviess County, was an avid tennis player and who passed away during his final year of law school at the University of Kentucky.
All of the proceeds raised go to the Goodfellows Club, which provides resources and services to assist in meeting physical, social, and psychological needs of disadvantaged schoolchildren in Owensboro and Daviess County.
The Goodfellows Club has been reaching out to Daviess County’s less fortunate children since 1916 providing clothing, shoes, coats, dental care, and Christmas joy.
“I’ve played every year since 2010,” said Dave Witherspoon, who played doubles with Rodney Dame in an A-Open match. “I’ve come home early from Florida for this, it’s one of the only events of its kind like this. Charity tournaments, it’s for a good cause, they’re fun, you can cut up and have a good time.”
Dame has coached tennis at Apollo when his kids were playing tennis there.
“I think we drew an Open team, it helps you more going against better players,” Dame said. “We’re not going to win any tournaments together, but we like playing together.”
Witherspoon is from Owensboro, and he and his family were living in Lexington but have relocated here. He and his wife have two young kids, and she is expecting a third child soon.
“This is probably the last time he’s going to get to play tennis for awhile,” Dame said.
“Yeah, like for five or six months I’d say,” Witherspoon said.
A few courts away there were local women playing in an open/A doubles match. Sandra Barnes and Lauren Patmore were one team taking on Brenda Clayton and Kerry Bodenheimer. Barnes and Patmore won the match on Saturday.
“We all play in a group, we’re all friends,” Barnes said. “We all play each other all day, all the time. None of us like to lose.”
“Anybody can win on any given day,” said Patmore, who played basketball at Kentucky Wesleyan College. “There’s a group text where we’re always asking ‘You want to play, you want to play?’ ”
Playing on an assortment of USTA teams together, and training to do well in those doubles matches, has made this group comfortable playing together, Clayton said.
From the looks of things out on the courts, there were a lot of matches that were competitive, friendly, with teams chatting together on court changeovers.
“We’re all happy to be in it,” Clayton said. “We try to play in it every year. It honors Luke Woodward, it raises money for Goodfellows which is a great cause.”
“It’s amazing,” Bodenheimer said of the tournament. “The coolest thing is it’s so well supported, from the community and the people who come in annually, friends of Luke and things like that. They make a point to put it on their calendars, it’s a great event.”
The tournament was presented by Edward Jones, Rusty Burton.
