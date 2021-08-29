After hitting a 30-year low of 44,354 in May, Daviess County’s workforce rebounded slightly in July to 44,989.
But even with more people looking for jobs, the unemployment rate in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties dropped last month.
In Daviess County, the rate fell to 4.6% from 5.2% in June and 5.5% in July 2020.
Hancock was at 4.5% — down from 5.2% in June and 4.6% a year earlier.
In McLean, the rate was 4.4% — down from 5% in June and 4.9% last July.
Muhlenberg saw the region’s highest rate at 6.8%.
But that was down from 7.7% in June and 8.4% in July 2020.
And Ohio was at 5.4% — down from 6.2% in June and 6.5% last July.
Cumberland and Woodford counties tied for the lowest rate in the state at 3.5%.
And once again, Magoffin had the state’s highest rate at 12.1%.
• Bourbon fans wanting to get their hands on the new Green River Bourbon being produced at Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co. will have to wait a few more months.
I’m told we can expect it in stores during the first quarter of 2022.
• Russell Construction picked up a building permit last week for a $3.066 million medical clinic at 2060 E. Parrish Ave.
• Owensboro-based Jagoe Homes has a new single-family community — Essex at Berkshire — in Newburgh.
For more information, go to JagoeHomes.com.
• Chicken Salad Chick, which opened a store in Owensboro last year, says it ended 2020 with a 36.6% increase in same-store sales and its number of stores grew by 27%.
• Target is opening 160 more Disney stores within its own stores this fall.
That’s on top of 25 that opened earlier.
The stores will average 750 square feet.
But it’s going to take a while to have Disney stores in all Target locations.
The chain has more than 1,900 stores across the country.
• Kentucky teachers’ retirement investments posted record gains in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The Retirement Annuity Trust gained 29.94% and the Health Insurance Trust saw a 31.53% gains, the state said last week.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.