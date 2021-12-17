Wreaths Across America, a national organization, will lay wreaths on the graves of veterans in cemeteries across the nation on Saturday.
In Owens- boro, Resurrection Cemetery on Kentucky 54 will have its ceremony at 11 a.m. and Owensboro Memorial Gardens will follow at noon.
Nathan Morris, general manager of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, is in charge of the program at Resurrection.
He said he received more than 600 wreaths to place on the graves this year.
After a short ceremony, Morris said, families who attend will be handed wreaths to lay on a grave and speak the name of the deceased aloud.
Volunteers will place the wreaths on graves where a family member is not available.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty is in charge of the ceremony at Memorial Gardens.
She said she only received 50 wreaths this year and there are 1,775 veterans buried in the cemetery on Kentucky 144.
People who want to bring flowers to lay on veterans’ graves are welcome, McCarty said.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine, began placing wreaths on the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
The company had 5,000 wreaths left over from its Christmas sales that year.
So, it shipped them to Arlington to be placed on the headstones of veterans.
The movement began from those wreaths.
Owensboro has participated every year since 2013.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@mess enger-inquirer.com
