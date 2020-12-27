We all know 2020 has been a terrible year.
But let’s focus today on the good news.
• Realtors have had a great year.
Sales are approaching $300 million for the year — well above a year ago.
• Home-
builders have also seen an amazing year.
For the first nine months, single-family building permits were up 10% over 2019.
• Big Rivers Electric Corp. announced in November that it plans to move its corporate headquarters to Owensboro.
The new building at 700 W. Second St. will cost $10 million.
The move will bring 120 employees into downtown with a payroll of $14 million.
The total economic impact is expected to be around $100 million.
• After 117 years with no local breweries, we now have two.
Brew Bridge Brewery, the city’s first brewery since 1903, opened July 10 in a former nightclub at 800 W. Second St.
And Mile Wide Beer Company, a Louisville-based brewery, opened its Owensboro Taproom, 119 E. Second St., on Nov. 13.
• Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the last downtown auto dealership, announced that it will move from Fourth and Frederica streets downtown to the former Texas Gas property — now The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica — in the fall of 2021.
That frees up more downtown property for development.
• Burlington Stores is building an Owensboro location in Gateway Commons.
• The former O.Z. Tyler Distillery managed to acquire the property’s original 1885 name — Green River Distilling Co. — and the results have been all positive.
• Site Selection magazine, an international business publication, ranked the Owensboro metropolitan area, which includes Hancock and McLean counties, as the third best for economic development in its Ohio River Corridor Rankings for 2020.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said the seven projects here created 238 jobs and saw an investment of $154 million.
• We got national attention in August after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said this was the only metropolitan area in the United States where the unemployment rate in June was lower than it was a year earlier.
• Local investors bought the former Macy’s store at Towne Square Mall with plans to turn it into an indoor sports complex.
• And the Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park opened after a $2.95 million makeover.
Once the coronavirus pandemic is under control, tourism officials expect it to draw a record number of tournaments to town.
And that’s all we have room for.
