Retired state Rep. Brent Yonts of Greenville has received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. The award, which began in 1899, is a complication of notable names throughout the United States and the world. Yonts is married to Janice C. Yonts who is also the Mayor of Greenville. They were married in 1976 and have three children, all adults. Emily lives in New Orleans and is in a professional career. Ellen lives in Henry County Kentucky and is an attorney. Harrison lives in Nashville and is a contractor.
Yonts has a law degree from the University of Kentucky and have been practicing law for 45 years. Additionally, Yonts served in the Kentucky General Assembly representing the 15th Legislative District for 20 years. In that role, Yonts traveled the United States and many countries in the world as a representative of Kentucky. Yonts still practices law under the law firm of Yonts, Sherman & Drisklill, PSC Greenville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.