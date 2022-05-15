When Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, it raised eyebrows across the league.
On the surface, it appeared as an out-of-nowhere selection for the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick.
However, those who know Zappe best weren’t surprised at all.
Hilltoppers coach Tyson Helton even compared the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder to an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback.
“Bailey is, coming out of college, kind of Drew Brees-ish,” Helton told USA Today’s Patriots Wire. “... Bailey has great anticipation. He sees it before it happens. And he has great accuracy, specifically deep-ball accuracy. And those two things, you can’t teach.
“He’s got a major ‘it’ factor about him.”
In his lone season in Bowling Green, Zappe quickly found success. After transferring in from FCS Houston Baptist, the 23-year-old threw for an FBS-record 5,967 yards and a staggering 62 touchdowns, completing 69.2% of his passes and throwing only 11 interceptions.
New England took Zappe with the 137th overall pick just one year after selecting former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, adding Zappe to a quarterbacks room that also includes backup signal-callers Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.
“Getting that call from the Patriots was amazing,” Zappe said after his selection. “I am more excited to get there, get to work and meet my teammates, meet everyone who is a part of the organization and get ready to start playing some football.”
Though holding four quarterbacks on a 53-man NFL roster may seem like overkill, the Patriots don’t mind stocking up.
“There’s always value in having good players on your team,” Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh said following the third day of the draft. “Bailey is a good player, and he’s going to add value to our team.
“Though one guy is only on the field, you’d better have another good one or two or three or whoever it is in the system coming up, because you never know when those guys are going to be needed. If you’re short at that position, you’re going to be in real trouble.”
Zappe had nothing but positive things to say about Jones, who threw for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record.
“He’s a phenomenal quarterback,” Zappe said. “He is a great QB, as are the rest of the QBs in that room. I am really looking forward to learning from all three of those guys and getting up there, meeting them and doing as much as I can to help the team. I am really excited about this opportunity.”
With what he saw out of Zappe on The Hill, Helton has no doubts that he’ll find success on the professional level as well.
“The really, really good quarterbacks, they’re like coaches,” he said. “They’re like offensive coordinators. That’s where their minds are. Bailey is no different. Bailey would sit in all of our offensive staff meetings with the coaches so that he was hearing the game plan be put together. He would ask questions.
“He’s the only guy that’s allowed to do that, because, number one, he’s responsible enough, and, number two, he knows how to separate the roles between player and coach.”
With that attention to detail, Helton added, Zappe will be the perfect fit in New England.
“All the really good quarterbacks, they can create,” Helton said. “When things aren’t exactly right, they get you in the right play or they see things that are going to happen and they can kind of tell the future. They see it before it happens. You can watch Bailey early on with what we were doing offensively and he just had a great knack for being able to put the ball in places where you were like, ‘Wow, how did he see that?’ That’s what the good ones are able to do.
“He’s so smart. Before the ball is even snapped, he knows what’s going to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.