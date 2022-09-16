Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission staff recommended against rezoning a plot of land near Yellow Creek Park so that a developer can build duplexes there.
The OMPC board members, however, disregarded that recommendation and approved the rezoning, and now the Daviess County Fiscal Court will have the final say in the matter.
To that end, the first of two Fiscal Court meetings over the zoning dispute took place Thursday, with the county commissioners questioning all parties involved about the various aspects of the proposal — rezoning a 9.5-acre plot of land from a designated single-family dwelling area to allow multi-family homes, which would pave the way for the construction of 36 duplexes housing up to 72 families.
The Fiscal Court won’t make its decision until the next meeting on Oct. 6, when the developer, Gary Boswell, and the appellants will make their final arguments over whether the rezoning should be approved.
OMPC Executive Director Brian Howard was the first to speak at the hearing, explaining to the Fiscal Court why the OMPC approved the rezoning. Even though the proposed rezoning doesn’t conform with Owensboro’s “comprehensive plan” — a document that serves as a guideline for how the area should be developed — Howard said the comprehensive plan is “flexible.”
Responding to a question from Commissioner George Wathen, Howard said rezoning the plot of land would not only allow for the construction of duplexes there, but also multi-family structures all the way up to apartment buildings.
The Fiscal Court next heard from the applicant Gary Boswell, his attorney Charlie Kamuf, and project engineer Jason Baker.
Before being questioned, Boswell promised that he’d only be constructing duplexes on the property — and not apartment buildings or other multi-family structures.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly told the three men that County Engineer Mark Brasher did not know that they intended to build a multi-family development when they first presented their plans to Brasher.
Baker responded that he talked to Brasher about the public infrastructure aspects of the plan, but admitted he never told the county engineer that the development would be for multi-family residences.
“It was not my intention to deceive,” Baker told the Fiscal Court.
After the developers were questioned, the Fiscal Court turned its attention toward the opponents of the development.
More than 30 residents were in attendance, but as per Kentucky law, the only ones who were allowed to speak were those who spoke at the Aug. 11 OMPC meeting and filed an appeal against the commission’s decision.
The Fiscal Court members had few questions for the three appellants — Gail Baldwin, David Beard, and Brian Newton — but advised them that they’ll get to make their arguments at the next meeting on Oct. 6.
