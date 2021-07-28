Dusty Hill, bassist for the legendary blues rock band ZZ Top, has died according to the band's website.
The website said Hill died in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas. He was 72.
The band's last performance was in Louisville on July 18 at Waterfront Park. The group was scheduled to perform in Evansville on July 21 but it was canceled the day before.
Hill, along with lead vocalist and guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard, formed the trio in 1969. Although they started out as a blues band, Hill and Gibbons, who became known for their long, matching beards, shot to greater fame in the early 1980s with hits such as "Legs," "Gimme all Your Lovin," and "Sharped Dressed Man."
